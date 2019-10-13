close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

Six killed in DI Khan accidents

Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Six persons, including a woman, were killed in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday, police said.

They said that Muhammad Zubair along with his sister Tasleem Bibi and her three-year-old daughter Aeysha Bibi were on their way to Asifabad locality when their bike collided with another motorcycle on Dayal Road at Asifabad.

Muhammad Zubair, his niece Aeysha and Muhammad Abid and two-year-old Haroon were killed on the spot. One of the injured women succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Luqman Shah was on way home in Daraban from Zhob when a truck hit his bike, leaving him dead on the spot.

