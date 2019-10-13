Fragmented Opposition trying to divide people: Sarwar

LAHORE :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said opposition parties were divided so that they were trying to make a conspiracy to divide the people but they would fail as people of the country had already rejected them in general elections.

Talking to media at a seminar by Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam, he said the PTI government had neither lodged a case against the opposition nor targeted any politician. He said it was the right of the opposition to stage peaceful protest demonstration but the law would come into force if anybody tried to take law into their own hands, adding that the government would fulfill its responsibilities by taking action against those who would create unrest and instability on the pretext of protest, in order to protect peoples' lives and property. Opposition leaders should focus on national interest for the sake of people instead of achieving their personal or political interests, he maintained. To a question, the governor said the opposition had not organized any rally or march to express solidarity with Kashmiris and expose Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, adding that now the opposition was deciding to stage a protest only to achieve their political interests. "The opposition should review its decision of protest as it is not in favor of the people and country,” he asserted.

The governor said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken comprehensive initiatives to steer the country out of economic crisis, adding that owing to effective and efficient economic policies of the PTI government, the trade deficit has decreased to 35 percent, whereas the foreign exchange reserves are also stable and the tax net is expanding, he added. He also announced setting up water filtration plants free of cost by Sarwar Foundation at Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam College and said that Punjab Aab Pak Authority was working for the provision of clean drinking water to the people.

He said the PTI government would introduce a comprehensive policy on a uniform education system besides curriculum-related arrangements in the country to meet challenges in the education sector. “It is for the first time that vice chancellors in all universities have been appointed on merit,” he said and added that a project had also been started to convert universities to solar energy in order to save electricity.

The governor also appreciated Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam's college and school founder Malik Miraj Khalid’s dedication for promotion of education.