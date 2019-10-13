Two-day Science Mela starts

LAHORE :A two-day Lahore Science Mela 2019 organised by the Khwarizmi Science Society (KSS) in collaboration with Ali Institute of Education (AIE) started at the Ali Institute here on Saturday.

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Periodic Table of Chemical elements, the festival was focused on the wonders of chemistry including elements, minerals, compounds, mining and major industrial processes. The festival is open to all inviting special interest of scientific organisations, aspiring scientists, researchers, and science professionals.

The Mela also acted a platform for scientific organisations to introduce themselves to the public. The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) pursuing its vision of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes also showcased its contribution to engineering, health, power, agriculture and biotechnology.

The visitors were also briefed about nuclear power as a clean, environment-friendly source of energy. Interactive sessions of PAEC scientists were also arranged with the general public and students to present the soft image of the PAEC as a progressive public sector organization engaged in cutting edge technological innovations.

The visiting students and researchers took special interests in the PAEC pavilion. They were particularly fascinated by the interactive models and simulations. They were keen to learn about PAEC contribution to international science research forums like CERN and IAEA.

KP team: The team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the National Rescue Challenge-2019.

The rescue team from KP led by Abdul Basit, emergency officer, competed with 14 teams, including from Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Rescue Wardens from Sialkot. Eight challenges were held. The winner team performed according to the international standards of emergency management in difficult emergency scenarios and situations.

The Rawalpindi district got second position. Individual performers of each event were also evaluated and the trauma challenge was won by Rawalpindi and Chiniot districts. Height and rescue challenge was won by Lahore district. Swimming competition of 100 metre and 200 metre was won by Gilgit-Baltistan. The water rescue challenge was won by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deep well rescue challenge by Rawalpindi and fire fit challenge was won by Okara and Gujranwala.

The winning teams were rewarded in the closing ceremony of the eightth National Rescue Challenge held at Emergency Services Academy, Lahore.

Rescue 1122 Punjab Director General Rizwan Naseer presented the trophy of the Year-2019 to Rescue KP Director Planning Hassan Dad.

PGMI: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar himself performed C-sections on woman patients.

He remained on duty in Gyne Department of Lahore General Hospital where there were acute shortage of doctors due to the strike of doctors. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, talking on this occasion, asserted that every doctor was duty bound to provide immediate medical assistance to the patients and he had done his responsibility well in time.

The patients thanked Prof Fareed Zafar for his cooperation and care. Senior lady doctors also assisted the PGMI principal.