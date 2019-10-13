KCCI slams trade ordinance

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has demanded of the government to revoke the controversial Trade Organizations Ordinance (TOO) 2013 to purge their federation of chambers of fake trade bodies, a statement said.

The KCCI has invited Abdul Razak Dawood, the commerce adviser to Prime Minister, to hear out their viewpoint on the controversial TOO-2013 in a letter written by its president Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan.

The statement said the KCCI would also discuss adviser’s plan of action on how to completely cleanse Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) of bogus trade bodies which, if done, would surely be in the broader interest of the entire country.

Khan, in his letter said the contentious TOO-2013 actually provided space to the 'Qabza Groups' at FPCCI, through bogus trade bodies, to stay in control.

This way this mafia deprives the genuine representatives of the business and industrial community of their fundamental right of having their say in FPCCI’s affairs, the KCCI president said.

“We firmly believe that TOO-2013 has to be rescinded and replaced with TOO 2007, which must be implemented in letter and spirit in order to unshackle FPCCI from the clutches of Qabza Group,” Khan added.