Best available talent picked for Olympic qualifiers: Bajwa

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa on Saturday said that the team selected for the Olympic 2020 qualifiers consists of best available talent in the country.

Trials to select the 19-member squad for Olympic qualifying matches were held at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Members of the national selection committee observed the trials. President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Bajwa were also present.

Pakistan will be led by Rizwan Sr in their two friendly matches against Germany on October 22 and 23 and the Olympic qualifiers against Netherlands on October 26 and 27.

“We have picked a balanced squad with a blend of experienced players and new talent, including the seven youngsters inducted on the basis of their performance in the National Hockey Championship and in the training camp,” Bajwa said.

Netherlands are currently ranked 3rd in the FIH rankings, while Pakistan are at 17th spot.

But Bajwa said that they have the potential to give tought time to their rivals.

“We will fight till the end and give tough time to Netherlands,” he said.

He said that despite limited resources, the federation is committed to help Green-shirts return to the top of world hockey.

“The situation was bad after Pakistan’s non-participation in the FIH Pro League, but after hectic efforts of the PHF, Pakistan have now returned to mainstream action,” he added.