Doctors, paramedics protest against privatisation of Punjab hospitals

LAHORE: The strike of young doctors and paramedical staff continued on the second consecutive day in the Out-Patients Department (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab on Friday adding to the miseries of the patients.

On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), young doctors and medical staff are on strike against what they term an attempt to privatise hospitals under the Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Ordinance 2019.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday observed that around 200 doctors and paramedical staff of the department would provide their services to Specialized Healthcare Department till further orders, and perform their duties in different teaching hospitals.

The spokesperson further said that the decision had been taken to solve the problems at teaching hospitals due to shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, who have been on strike for the last several days under the banner of Grand Health Alliance (GHA).

In this context, Emergency Facilitation Centre (EFC) has been set up at P&S Healthcare Department. Meanwhile, medical superintendents of teaching hospitals can contact EFC to get staff and doctors.

Meanwhile, the doctors, paramedics and nurses on Friday observed strike at the Nishtar Hospital, Multan against the MI Act. All operation theatres, OPDs, laboratories, radiology sections and ultrasound sections observed a complete strike at the Nishtar Hospital against the promulgation of Medical Teaching Institutions Act. The patients frustrated as OPDs remained close on the second day of protest. Only emergency ward remained open.