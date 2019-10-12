Two serial killers arrested for taxi murders in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Police on Friday arrested two serial killers involved in the gruesome murder of at least seven taxi drivers, according to officials privy to the developments.

District Police Officer Sargodha told the media at a press conference in the Punjabi city that the suspects used to book taxi rides and afterwards give drugs to the taxi driver.

The suspects then proceeded to kidnap the driver and killed him, before disposing off the body at an unidentified location on a nearby lake. The taxi cars were sold off in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa later. Initial investigations into the case suggest that the suspects had carried out the heinous crime in multiple cities, including Sargodha, Jhang, Jhelum, and Sarai Alamgir.