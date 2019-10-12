Govt’s ouster a must to end crises: Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA: Terming the ouster of government a must to pull the country out of crises, Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said that his party has decided to support the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Azadi March.

This he stated while speaking a public gathering at Azakhel Bala on Friday. ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, district president Jamal Khan Khattak, general secretary Hamid Khan and Dr Wajid Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.

He said the Azadi March was meant to get rid of the “selected” prime minister whose undemocratic measures had pushed the country to uncertainty. The NAP leader said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan had staged illegal sit-in in Islamabad in 2014 to weaken the democratically elected government of Nawaz Sharif. He added that hurdles were being created for the opposition to march on Islamabad.

The ANP leader said that due to endless U-turns, the incumbent government had become a security risk for the solidarity and sovereignty of the county. “We don’t recognise the selected prime minister,” he said. Mian Iftikhar said the prime minister damaged Pakistan’s stance when he asserted that Pakistan Army was behind the making of Taliban.

“The PM admitted that Pakistan was a training centre for the terrorists. It would strengthen the stance of the anti-Pakistan forces,” he added.

The ANP leader said the prime minister had failed to muster support for the Kashmir cause at the international level. “At the United Nations General Assembly, he just spoke about the human rights violations by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir though he should have conveyed the message of Kashmiris about their right to self-determination,” ANP leader said. He alleged that the prime minister had struck a bargain with US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Occupied Kashmir.

Mian Iftikhar said the prime minister should disclose the facts to the nation which had already been passing through trauma or else the nation would not forgive him and the ones, who brought him to power. “The nation cannot tolerate the situation arising from the price-hike, unemployment, lawlessness and uncertainty,” he maintained.