Meeting discusses JIT report on anomalies in ICU appointments

PESHAWAR: The senate of the Islamia College University (ICU) on Friday discussed the joint investigation team (JIT) report on the irregularities in the appointment process in the university.

Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting here at the Governor’s House, said an official handout. He said illegal and against the merit, recruitment would not be tolerated at any cast. “By ensuring transparency and merit in the higher educational institution, we would set an example for other departments”, he said.

The governor warned those who had committed irregularities in appointments would be dealt with strictly under the law to eliminate corruption once and for all.

He stressed financial discipline in preparing the budget and directed Islamia College University administration to overcome budgets deficits through internal arrangements. The senate conditionally approved the current fiscal budget 2019-20 of the varsity.