Sat Oct 12, 2019
Khalid Iqbal
Man jailed for 8 years in cybercrime case

Islamabad

Khalid Iqbal
Islamabad : The Cybercrime Court, Islamabad Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan on Friday awarded 8 years imprisonment to an accused in cybercrime case.

In 2018, a girl (SB) filed a case through Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing and accused, Muhammad Sajjad, for blackmailing her. In her complaint she had claimed that the accused was blackmailing her on basis of some pictures on social media.

The viral pictures allegedly led to divorce for the girl who was in ‘nikah’ at that time. The Cybercrime Court gave its decision on the basis of strong evidences presented by FIA.

