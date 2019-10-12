Woman dies in kitchen fire

LAHORE: A 56-year-old woman was burnt alive when a fire erupted in the kitchen of her house due to gas leakage in the area of Begum Kot police check post on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Razia. She was working in the kitchen of her house when the fire erupted. Her clothes caught fire. As a result, she suffered critical burns. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her burns. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. Further investigation is underway. Police handed over the body to her family after completing legal formalities.

Rescue Challenge: Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer inaugurated the eighth National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services Academy to improve coordination and ensure uniform standards of the emergency services in the country. He said the challenge was being organised in the light of challenges faced by the emergency services during emergency operations. The NRC would help significantly enhance the capacity, professional skills and coordination of the emergency services in all provinces of Pakistan. Fourteen teams from nine divisions of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and others are participating in the event. The registrar of the academy briefed the Rescue 1122 DG that all the competitions would be evaluated by senior instructors/experts in accordance with the international standards of emergency response by giving difficult emergency scenarios and situations to respond effectively.

Meanwhile, the DG also held a meeting of the district emergency officers and reviewed the performance in the districts. drug peddlers: Police arrested 413 accused persons in the ongoing crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City. City division police registered 90, Cantt division 84, Civil Lines division 31, Sadr division 104, Iqbal Town division 40 and Model Town division police registered 52 FIRs during the crackdown. Police also recovered more than 117kg charas, 572gram heroin, 62.5gram ice, 580gram opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9kg bhang and 2,916 litre liquor from the arrested accused.

murder accused: The Investigation Wing of Factory Area police claimed to have arrested three suspects of murder of a property dealer and recovered the body from the house of one of the accuse on Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Habib Khan, Suhaib Khan and Farid Humayun. They had kidnapped the victim, Mansha Ghuman and then killed him. They buried the body in the home of Habib Khan. A police official said the victim was involved in a number of cases of fraud. He had allegedly occupied the plot of accused Habib Khan, on which, he plotted to kill him. Inchrage Investigation Shabir Awan arrested the accused persons along with his team within 24 hours of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad arrested two drugs peddlers, including a woman and recovered heroin from their custody. Gawalmundi police have started investigations.