FBR dismisses auditor

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday imposed major penalty of “dismissal from service” upon a senior auditor for availing plea bargain benefit in a corruption case.

The FBR said Kashif Naseer, senior auditor posted at the Corporate Regional Tax Office, Lahore had availed the benefits of plea bargain in terms of section 25(b) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 as per the Accountability Court-III, Sindh, Karachi judgement dated May 23, 2019.

Member (Admin), FBR after examining the case in the light of the provisions of the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules 1973 imposed the major penalty of “dismissal from service” upon Kashif Naseer, senior auditor with effect from the date of conviction, ie, May 23, 2019.

The FBR said Kashif Naseer has a right to file an appeal to the appellate authority under Civil Servants (Appeal) Rules, 1977 within a period of 30 days from the date of communication.