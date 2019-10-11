PPP to launch anti-govt campaign from 18th

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party has announced to launch a countrywide anti-government mass-contact campaign to get the basic issues of the people resolved.

The PPP made announcement to this effect on Thursday after the conclusion of the two-day meeting of core committee of the party here at Bilawal House. The meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was attended by leaders of the party belonging to the four provinces. The PPP leaders including Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Moula Bakhsh Chandio, Nafisa Shah, Waqar Mehdi among others addressed the press conference. They said the Peoples Party would conduct a series of public meetings across the country under its mass-contact drive.

They said the party will kick off its mass-contact campaign with a rally in Karachi on 18th October on the occasion of the anniversary of Karsaz bomb blast tragedy. This will be followed by a string of rallies in Tharparkar on 23rd October and Kashmore at Sindh-Punjab order on 26th October. The mass-contact campaign afterwards will move to Punjab where rallies will be held in south and central Punjab. The mass-contact campaign will conclude on 30th November, 2019 in Azad Kashmir with a 'Jalsa' coinciding with the party's foundation day. They said the Peoples Party has strong presence in Punjab and the party will perform an effective role from there in the future.

While addressing the press conference, the PPP leaders said their party's mass-contact campaign is against the policies of the federal government. They said the people wanted to get rid of the incumbent government. Despite all the problems, they said the PPP chairman is of the viewpoint that some more time should be given to the present government. To a question, the PPP leaders said they would fully take part in Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March, but clarified the party would not participate in JUI-F sit-in in the federal capital. They said the PPP's Sindh government would not stop JUI-F's protest march.

The PPP leaders said the government is being run through promulgation of ordinances and they have unleashed unprecedented “price-hike and unemployment across the country and for this reason the party is bound to participate in the Azadi March.”