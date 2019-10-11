MOL Pakistan supports children with special needs

PESHAWAR: The MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company has donated Rs1 million to the Centre for Speech and Hearing in Mardan which works for children with hearing and speech disabilities.

“The MOL Pakistan wish to make these children an active member of the society,” said a press release. The MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V has been working in Pakistan for the last two decades. As a responsible corporate entity, it fully understands that it needs to invest in the human capital of Pakistan, said the communiqué.

With a commendable track record of Corporate Social Responsibility, the MOL Pakistan always strives towards sustainable and concrete efforts that make a long-term impact, it said, adding, keeping this in mind the MOL Pakistan decided to support the cause of children with hearing impairment.

At the occasion, DMD/CFO MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V, Andras Madi, said, “I think this Centre is doing amazing work for these children and I would personally recommend to everyone to help them in every which way possible.

The MOL Group Regional Vice-President for Middle East Africa and Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas commented, “MOL Group has always found ways to support the communities it works with, ensuring that our interventions are sustainable and have a stronger impact. This we feel is the best way to support communities and bring about economic and human development.”