CM wants progress on 2 power projects in Chitral ensured

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to ensure progress on 350 megawatts Mori-Kari Hydropower project and 260mw Jamsheli-Mori Hydropower project in Chitral districts.

He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, said an official handout.

Advisor to CM for Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Energy, chief executive officer and other office bearers of China-Pak Energy Investment (SUZHOU) Co. Ltd attended the meeting.

He said these two projects were very indispensable for the provision of cheap electricity to Economic Zones of the province that needs to be completed as soon as possible. The meeting discussed and reviewed the development of two Hydropower projects of 610 MW in the Chitral district. The chief minister said the KP government is desirous of speedy development of these projects and will extend every kind of support in this regard. He hoped the Chinese company concerned would show its commitment and seriousness to put these projects on the track. Mahmood Khan directed to ensure visible progress on the projects directing that realistic timelines should also be fixed for the speedy implementation of projects.

He directed the Energy Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve all pending issues on a priority basis because these two projects direly needed to meet the requirement of electricity for different economic zones of the province.