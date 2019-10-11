HEC invites research proposals for funding

Islamabad :The Higher Education Commission has invited joint research proposals from faculty members of Pakistani public and private sector universities for funding under the Pak-Turk Researchers Mobility Grant Programme.

Six areas have been identified for funding including Energy Technologies, food Technologies, Sustainable Environmental Technologies, Material Science, Smart Transportation Systems, and Robots and Smart Systems, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. The programme is one of the upshots of Turkish-Pakistani cooperation within the scope of internationalisation effort of higher education systems. It is implemented in Turkey by the Council of Higher Education (CoHE) and in Pakistan by HEC to support the academic and research activities.

Interested applicants must hold a faculty position in HEC-recognised public or approved private universities for HEC funding. Pakistani researchers or Principal Investigators will have to identify the Turkish partner. The application form is available at www.hec.gov.pk/site/ptrg. Partners from the two sides must simultaneously submit their projects in Pakistan and Turkey.