Kashmir runs in our blood: Gen Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has said that Pakistan will continue its unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brethren. This is because ‘Kashmir’ runs in our blood: ‘Kashmir is Pakistan and Pakistan is Kashmir.

He was addressing the graduation parade at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan today. He was the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of 142 GD (P), 88 Engineering Course, 98 Air Defence, 23 Admin & Special Duties and 08 Navigation courses. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion.

General Zubair said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and always follows the policy of friendly relations and goodwill especially with its neighbours. "We are the nation that has rendered greatest sacrifices both in terms of human and material for lasting peace and we stand firmly committed to this cause and would not allow anyone or any country to misinterpret our intent and actions. He further said that Pakistan firmly rejects attempted forceful annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This is illegal, illegitimate; and not acceptable to the ‘Kashmiris’ or ‘Pakistan’. "We strongly condemn ‘brutal’ and ‘intensifying ’human rights violations of Kashmiris, by Indian security forces," he said. Unprecedented‘67 days’ of curfew is a blot on ‘human conscience’.” Lauding the PAF role during the recent Indo-Pak conflict, he further said, “during the 'Operation Swift Retort', PAF once again proved its superiority, when it took the enemy by surprise and launched ‘precision strike’ against designated targets, besides shooting down two Indian fighter jets and capturing a pilot.”

A total of 113 Aviation Cadets including five Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets graduated at the occasion. The chief guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders. The chief guest awarded Quaid-i-Azam Banner to No 2 Squadron, the new Champion Squadron of the Academy. Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Hafiz Sabih Muhammad was awarded Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in flying training and the coveted Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training.

Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Muhammad Mamoon won Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering and the Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering. Aviation Cadet Muhammad Hamza won the trophy for overall best performance in 23 A&SD course; whereas, Trophy for overall best performance in 98 Air Defence Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Hilal Ahmed. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Syed Qasim Sohail.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling performance by “The Bravehearts” formation of four T-37 aircraft. The PAF Academy Aerobatics team “Sherdils” also displayed an exhilarating aerial display at the occasion. Earlier, on his arrival at the Academy, the Chief Guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force and Air Vice Marshal Hamid Randhawa, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy, Asghar Khan. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials, diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of Aviation Cadets.