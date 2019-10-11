Coe defended IAAF in French court

PARIS: Global head of athletics Sebastian Coe defended the allocation of three World Championships and denied corruption in bidding processes during an appearance at a French court last year, documents seen by AFP reveal.

The court interrogated Coe, the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), in May 2018 over the governing body’s decision to award the 2017 championships to London, suspicions of bribes in the failed candidature of Qatar that year and the decision to award this year’s event to Doha.

The hearing also questioned Coe about the 2021 competition being awarded to Eugene in the United States, home of equipment manufacturer Nike, a company for which Coe served as an ambassador until 2015.

The court transcript, which is in French, records that Coe promised: “If proof is provided that candidatures could have been obtained by corruption I would be ready to reconsider these decisions.”

“Publicly, I did not support any candidacy but I voted for Doha. You are the only ones who know that I voted for Doha,” double 1,500 metres Olympic champion Coe told two judges at France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office.