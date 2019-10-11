PCB boosts prize money for National T20 Cup

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced handsome prize money for the leading sides of the National T20 Cup which will be held at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, from October 13 to 24.

The Board has also boosted match-fee of players. “After the restructuring in the domestic structure, the winning prize money for the tournament has seen a 100 per cent surge as the team to be crowned as champions of the National T20 Cup on 24 October will pocket Rs 5million,” the PCB said on Thursday. “The runner-up will get Rs 2.5million and the top performers of the tournament, player of the tournament, best batsman of the tournament, best bowler of the tournament and best wicket-keeper of the tournament will get Rs 100,000 each,” it informed.

The man-of-the-match award for every match is worth Rs 25,000, while man-of-the-final will be getting Rs 35,000. “The boost in the prize moneys perfectly aligns with the PCB policy of incentivising top-performing players,” the Board said.

“But securing these rewards is going to be an arduous task for individual players and their teams with all top T20 players of the country turning out for the respective cricket association sides from 13-24 October at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium,” it said.

The increase, however, is not limited to the prize money as the match-fee for the National T20 Cup has also been increased. “The players in the playing XI of either of the six first-XI cricket association sides will earn Rs 40,000 per match which is a Rs 10,000 increase from the past season,” the Board said.

“There’s an increase of 113 per cent in the match fee for the non-playing XI players as they will be getting Rs 16,000 in this tournament,” it added.