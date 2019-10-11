‘Rs162bn city package part of Centre’s vision of uniform development’

Sindh’s governor said on Thursday that unlike in the past, the law and order situation across Pakistan is now under control and satisfactory, and that economic, cultural and other activities, including development, are being carried out at a fast pace.

Imran Ismail also said that the federal government is pursuing a vision of uniform development and prosperity all over the country, as part of which the Centre has announced a package of Rs162 billion for Karachi.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the 21st National Security Workshop of the National Defence University. Those attending the four-week course include senators, members of the national and provincial assemblies, officers of the armed forces, senior bureaucrats and civil society members.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that 70,000 Pakistanis had sacrificed their lives in the war on terrorism, and that the country had also lost $250 billion (approximately Rs39 trillion) in the war.

He said the government is trying its best to ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan, adding that efforts are being made to find a political solution to the issue.

Ismail said Pakistan strongly condemns the steps taken by India in occupied Kashmir, and appeals to the United Nations to influence India to lift the curfew in the disputed valley.

He said the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UN General Assembly had exposed the real issue of Kashmir before the entire world, adding that the Kashmir issue had to be resolved according to the aspirations of the valley’s people and the UN resolutions.

He also said the performance of the Pakistan Army, the Rangers, the police and other law enforcement agencies is commendable. The crime ratio is very low in Karachi as compared to the other cities of the world, he added. The governor said that the current government is facing many challenges, adding that the government is ensuring economic reforms, which have started yielding positive results, while the income tax net is also widening.

He said the market has witnessed a sharp decline in the current account deficit and the current trade deficit. He also said the government has been working day and night for providing basic services to the people, adding that inflation, unemployment and other problems are temporary.

Ismail said that the ongoing mega projects to beautify the metropolitan city are in their final stages, adding that the government has expanded the scope of the Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited and transformed it into the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited, as federally funded development projects are being implemented all over the province.

He said health cards have been issued to provide health care to people, adding that medical facilities of up to Rs720,000 a person are being ensured with the card.

He added that the insurance reimbursement amount can be doubled in case of a fatal disease. Replying to a question, he said the Sindh government is not a part of this programme yet.

The governor said there are huge opportunities for investment, tourism and sports in the province, while the Karachi Northern Bypass is being widened from two to six lanes. Besides, he added, the Lyari Expressway will also be developed for heavy traffic.