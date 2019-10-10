close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
PBC may cancel Faroogh’s licence

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Idress Sheikh on Wednesday said the Council decided to take due action against the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farough Naseem over Bar’s licence issue. Hafiz Idress elaborated that Naseem committed misconduct for keeping Bar’s licence even after having public office, adding that they are referring his case to the disciplinary committee to decide according to the existing law. Talking to the members of Press Association of Supreme Court, he said according to the legal practitioners and bar council’s act 1973, the Supreme Court’s lawyer is liable to get cancel his licence after having a public office. Executive Committee chairman added that the PBC has served Naseem a notice of cancellation of his Bar’s licence which he challenged in the Attorney General or the Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council’s office. Later, the Attorney General had nullified the notification and the PBC appealed in the Supreme Court against the decision. The SC sent back the case to the Pakistan Bar Council and after that PBC has sent five notices to Barrister Farough Naseem. Hafiz Idress said Faroogh Naseem replied the last notice terming the PBC’s notifications illegal. He added that the PBC during its Tuesday meeting declared his response unsatisfactory, held him responsible for misconduct and sent his case to the disciplinary committee.

