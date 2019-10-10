SCCI flays more taxes on business community

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar Pervez has slammed the imposition of additional taxes and increase in their rate, asking of the provincial government to give relief to the traders affected by Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Traders Alliance Federation Peshawar Cantt at the Chamber’s House on Wednesday.

SCCI Senior Vice-President Shahid Hussain, Vice-President Abdul Jalil Jan, the chamber executive committee members, Junaid Altaf and Ghulam Bilal Javed, Irshad Siddique, former vice president Haris Mufti, were present.

Ghulam Bilal Javed who is also president of the Traders Alliance Federation, Peshawar Cantt, led the traders’ delegation.

Other members include founding president, Shahid Ghafoor, former MPA Arif Yousaf, Naseer, Sanaullah Khan Saraf, Amin Babar, Husnain Sheraz and others.

Maqsood Anwar said the business activities had adversely been affected since the launch of BRT project in the provincial capital due to which the traders were incurring huge financial losses.

He said the imposition of additional taxes on the business community was unjust and unacceptable.

The SCCI chief assured to take up the issue of introducing one-way traffic on Saddar Raod with relevant authorities effectively.

He assured they would not allow anyone to do injustice with traders and urged the government to refrain from harassing shopkeepers and retailers which were the biggest of the source of employment. Meanwhile, a former SCCI executive committee member, Dr Khushal Khan Mohmand, Amin Mohmand, Bakhtiyar Khan and Rafiq also met and greeted the chamber president and other office-bearers.