Thu Oct 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Child injured in Orakzai grenade blast

Peshawar

HANGU: A child sustained injuries in a blast at home in Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said. They said that a 12-year-old Mahirullah was playing with a grenade at his home in Uthmankhel when it went off, leaving him injured. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. The police started investigation after registering the case.

