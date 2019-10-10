National media conference at NUML

Islamabad :Department of Mass Communication at National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad is going to organize National Media Conference on the theme of ‘Media as a soft power in 21st century’ on 10-11 October, 2019. Media scholars and professionals across the country will attend the conference. Variety of topics related to media and its effects on audience would be presented during two day-long conference.

Conference proceeding are spread over different aspects of media in the country including media propaganda and psychological warfare, Media hegemony and control, Media and national security, Peace and

war journalism, information and communication literacy, political communication and democracy, mass communication, society and globalization, Youth, gender and

communication, Media, climate change and environment, Social media, web journalism and representation, Media, identity and image building and Public relations and society.

The conference is unique of its nature with reference to the relevance of its themes and diversity of its scholars and professionals.