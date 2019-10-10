New industrial zone in Islamabad demanded

Islamabad :A delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association led by its Senior Vice President Mirza Muhammad Ali visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and during a meeting with Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI highlighted the key issues of the local industry.

Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Mian Shaukat Masud, Shaban Khalid, Zikria A. Zia, Sheikh Afzal, Umais Khattak and others were in the delegation. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Sai fur Rahman Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that being an industrialist, he was fully conversant with the major issues of industry and would play role to mitigate the problems of industrialists. He said that the existing industrial areas in Islamabad have no more space to set up new industrial units in Islamabad.