close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

New industrial zone in Islamabad demanded

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Islamabad :A delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association led by its Senior Vice President Mirza Muhammad Ali visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and during a meeting with Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI highlighted the key issues of the local industry.

Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Mian Shaukat Masud, Shaban Khalid, Zikria A. Zia, Sheikh Afzal, Umais Khattak and others were in the delegation. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Sai fur Rahman Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that being an industrialist, he was fully conversant with the major issues of industry and would play role to mitigate the problems of industrialists. He said that the existing industrial areas in Islamabad have no more space to set up new industrial units in Islamabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad