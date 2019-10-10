Doctor and son found dead at Clifton residence

Police on Wednesday morning found the bodies of a doctor and his son at their house in the upscale Clifton neighbourhood.

The victims, 60-year-old Dr Faseeh Usmani and his son, Kamran Usmani, were stabbed to death. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Responding to information, a heavy contingent of the law enforcers reached the property and collected evidence. Forensic experts were also called to the crime scene to obtain fingerprints. District South SSP Sheraz Nazeer told The News that the bodies bore knife cuts. Police said, according to an initial statement of the deceased’s wife, her husband and son were lying dead in the house, located near Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine, when she returned home after a morning walk, adding that they were attacked while they were asleep.

The officer said the incident did not seem to be the result of a robbery; however, police suspected that personal enmity could be a motive of the killings as police investigators did not find any fingerprints or material used in the double murder, and no valuables were missing from the house.

He said Usmani had served as a lecturer at the Dow Medical College in the past and had been living a retired life, while his son had recently returned from America. Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam sought a detailed inquiry report of the incident from the SSP Investigation South. He directed him to ensure a transparent investigation into the murder and arrests of the culprits.