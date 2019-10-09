No progress in investigation of robbery at journalist’s house

PESHAWAR: The police have yet to trace the robbers who got away after collecting valuable household items from the house of senior journalist Faizur Rahman in Hayatabad on July 31.

The first information report was registered with the Tatara Police Station in Hayatabad on August 1. Police officers had visited Faizur Rahman’s home in Sector F-3 in Hayatabad Phase 6 and assured him that the robbers would be tracked down.

Faizur Rahman told The News that the robbery took place at night when he and his family had gone to their village in Swabi.

He said the robbers took away two TV sets, a microwave oven and a number of watches and ransacked the house and broke down the almirahs. He said he had to pay for the repairs of the broken down furniture.

He regretted that the police have yet to find a clue and track down the robbers despite the passage of more than two months after the incident.