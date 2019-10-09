KP Pavilion attracts visitors at travel mart

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion attracted a large number of tourists and visitors, including foreigners, on the first day of Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 in Karachi on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Additional Secretary Babar Khan inaugurated the event, said a press release.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation (TCKP) put on display the cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots at the KP Pavilion in Pakistan Travel Mart 2019. The KP government has taken various steps to make the tourism sector a driving force in the growth of the economy and building the soft image of Pakistan and participation in the Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 is part of that initiative.

Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, several travel airlines, tour operators, stakeholders from the private sector are also participating in the mega event.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is a travel and tourism expo held annually to connect all partners of mobility in Pakistan with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries taking the lead to promote inbound, outbound and domestic travel in Pakistan.

Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department has set up a pavilion named as ‘KP Pavilion’ where cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots are being displayed.

Traditional and folk music, cultural items, traditional cuisines and a lot of more are also featuring at the KP Pavilion. Inaugurating the event, Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Pakistan was fortunate enough to have four seasons and terrain from mountains to deserts, snow-bound peaks to mighty rivers and forests, lush green plains and sea.

He later visited the KP Pavilion and praised the organisers for their professionalism and the cultural and traditional items put on display.

Additional Secretary Babar Khan said that stalls had been established to highlight the initiatives taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the promotion of tourism.

TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan has said: “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant natural resources, which make the province a preferred destination for both the domestic and international tourists.”

17 law officers for PHC appointed

The federal government has appointed 17 law officers for Peshawar High Court (PHC) and its all circuit benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal Law and Justice Division on Tuesday issued notification regarding appointment of 17 law officers representing the federal government and departments in the province.

The federal government replaced the law officers affiliated with PTI lawyers forum with those appointed at the regime of PML-N and affiliated with PML-N lawyers forum.

As per the notification, it said that the president of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Qazi Babar Irshad as Additional Attorney General and three Deputy Attorney Generals including Ahmad Saleem Khan, Muhammad Habib Qureshi and Muhammad Taufeeq for PHC principal seat.

The government also appointed five assistant attorney generals for Peshawar including Saifur Rehman Khattak, Sadiq, Iltaf Hussain Khan, Abid Hussain Inqilabi and Jawad Ali.

The government appointed Sanaullah as assistant attorney general for Dera Ismail Khan bench, Muhammad Parvez Khan Tanoli was appointed as Deputy Attorney General, Tauqirur Rehman and Bilal Khan were appointed as Assistant Attorney Generals for Abbottabad bench.

Similarly, Najibullah was appointed as deputy attorney general and Asad Ali was appointed as assistant attorney General for Bannu bench. Noroz Khan was appointed as deputy attorney general and Nasim Gul was appointed as Assistant Attorney General for Mingora bench of PHC.

Separately, Additional Attorney General Manzoor Khalil has also submitted his resignation. However, it is not clear whether the resignation accepted or not.