SHC directs cable operators to respond to KE petition

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, cable operators and others on a petition of K Electric (KE) for removal of unauthorized TV and internet cables from the KE electric poles. The petitioner KE submitted that it approached cable and internet operators to remove their cables from the KE infrastructure as it causes safety hazards for the power utility and the public. Citing KE’s correspondence with cable and internet operators, its counsel submitted that no concrete steps have been taken for removal of unauthorized cables. It requested the SHC bench to declare that cable and internet operators have illegally installed their cables which should be removed on grounds of public safety. The court after preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the provincial and federal law officers and cable and internet operators to file their comments by October 30.