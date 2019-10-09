PML-N to join Fazl’s march if allowed by Nawaz

LAHORE: The PML-N will decide about joining JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's march and sit-in in Islamabad once party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif gives a final go-ahead to the party leadership in this regard.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will meet the party head and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday at Kot Lakhpat Jail to get the final go-ahead about participation in the Oct-27 ‘Azadi March’, sources told The News.

He is expected to carry detailed proposals by top leadership of PML-N for review of Nawaz Sharif. The proposals containing the detailed pros and cons of joining the anti-government movement will be chalked out by the top leadership of the party at a meeting to be chaired by Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday (today) at his residence in Model Town, sources said. Wednesday’s meeting is expected to be participated by nearly 20 key leaders of PML-N including Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Asif, Mushahidullah Khan, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Marriyum Aurengzeb, senior parliamentarians and provincial leadership etc.

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of PML-N Rehbar Committee on Tuesday and discussed proposals to join Falzur Rehman’s Azadi March. The meeting was of the view that PML-N leadership, especially Nawaz Sharif, had taken a principled decision to join the Azadi March, keeping in view the basic purpose of the movement i.e. to rid the country of “an incompetent, selected and vision-less government”. They leaders said the PTI-led government had brought country’s vital sectors on the verge of disaster.

The PML-N leadership believes that the PTI government’s incompetence had totally reversed the development and progress which the country had made over the last three, four decades, as not only the poor and middle classes but even the affluent classes and top businessmen of the country have been finding it hard to make their livelihood. Sources said the Azadi March modus operandi would be finalised after the go-ahead given by Nawaz Sharif. According to sources, the PML-N leadership had already completed its homework regarding participation in the Azadi March. The PPP and other key opposition parties are also supporting the JUI-F protest plan.

The PML-N leadership also discussed the hurdles and possible resistance by the PTI government, which had so far given a hostile response to the opposition parties regarding launching of a peaceful political movement, added the sources.