Reforms crucial to establish Madina-like state: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said reforms are necessary in the country as the structure of a Medina-like state could not stand on corruption and destroyed institutions.

Addressing the media after visiting Radio Pakistan office here on Tuesday, she said the government was not upset about the elements which had already been rejected by the nation. She said those who used to control institutions through puppets in the past had reached jails now.

She said these elements used to get relief through some foreign forces in the past, but now they have realised that they would have to pay for their misdeeds. That was why they were trying to create anarchy in the country, she added. Dr Firdous said Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi was using his unwise friends in Pakistan but the government would not let them mislead people. He said having failed to win the war on diplomatic front, Modi was now using his cronies in Pakistan.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had truly proven himself an ambassador of Kashmiris and sensitised the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir. She said as a result of the PM’s address and 120 meetings addressed by him, the case of Kashmiris had been highlighted in the entire world.

To a question about Azadi March of JUI-F chief, she said there was still plenty of time left in it and he was just making tall claims. She said having lost his seat in power, frustration of the Maulana had increased.

Meanwhile, talking to a TV channel, Dr Firdous Ashiq said the government had started moving ahead to implement its commitment of building a Medina-like state. She said within one year, the process of tax collection had become a movement under Prime Minister Imran Khan and the money collected through it would be spent on public welfare.

She said the government was making efforts to facilitate people while generating job opportunities for them, awarding them loans and empowering woman. She said that setting up of Langar Khana was also a step to facilitate the masses, but prime thing was to create self-sustaining power of the people.

APP adds: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China would further strengthen deep and everlasting bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries. In a series of tweets, she said the bilateral friendship which was higher than Himalayas, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey was reflective of mutual love and its examples were given all over the world. She said the visit would promote cooperation in the fields including economy and investment.