Bilawal stars in Southern Punjab’s big win over Sindh

KARACHI: Discarded international pacer Bilawal Bhatti excelled with the leather as Southern Punjab demolished Sindh by an innings and 129 runs on the fourth and final day of their fourth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Bilawal, who had taken just one wicket in the first innings, took 4-23 in eight overs as Southern Punjab dismissed Sindh for only 133 in 43 overs in their second innings. After follow-on, Sindh had resumed at 58-3.

Omair Yousuf, who was batting on 33, fell for 37, having hit five fours. Fawad Alam, who was batting on 12 on Monday, made 26 with two fours. Bilawal, who has played two Tests and ten ODIs, was ably backed by international all-rounder Aamer Yamin who took 3-31, finishing with 5-57.

Southern Punjab scored 546 all out in their first innings. In response, Sindh perished for 284. Southern Punjab moved to the second spot with 50 points. The result leaves Sindh struggling at the fourth spot with 34 points.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Central Punjab comfortably negotiated 50 overs in their second innings to ensure a draw against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Set to score 319, Central Punjab reached 129-1 in 50 overs. Skipper Azhar Ali (13) was the only batsman to fall in Central Punjab’s second innings. Salman Butt remained unbeaten on 63 while Mohammad Saad scored 40 not out. The two added 97 for the second wicket unbroken alliance.

Salman, who had fallen without scoring in the first innings, hit eight fours in his 177-minute stay. He faced 157 balls. Saad hit four fours and negotiated 121 balls. Imran Khan Senior got the wicket of Azhar.

Having taken a 206-run lead, KP declared their second innings at 112-3. Israrullah made 26 and left-handed Khushdil Shah hit 24. Ehsan Adil took both the wickets.

KP had scored 484-5 declared in their first innings. In response, Central Punjab were bowled out for 278. KP did not enforce follow on. Central Punjab, with two wins, still stand at the summit with 67 points. KP trail at the third spot with 42 points.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Balochistan’s batsmen were able to pull off a draw against Northern. Chasing 299, Balochistan reached 183-7 in 67 overs when bails were drawn on the final day. Yasir Shah (14*) and Khurram Shehzad (0*) were at the crease when bad light ended play.

Northern had scored 450 all out in the first innings. In response, Balochistan made 301 all out. Umar Amin-led team then declared their second innings on 149-3 in 30 overs with an overall lead of 298.

After getting a decent start of 40, Balochistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Imran Butt (59) scored his second fifty of the match with seven boundaries. Skipper Imran Farhat and Bismillah Khan scored 33 each. Part-time leg-spinner Faizan Riaz and fast bowler Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Northern added 74 more runs in 12 overs to their overnight score of 75 without loss with young Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik leading the way. Zeeshan, who resumed his innings on 54 not out, fell for 68. He hit nine fours and a six in his 78-ball knock. Haider added a fifty to his first innings century. The right-handed opener’s 54 included two fours and a six. Nauman Ali, promoted in the batting order, scored 19 off 15 balls, striking two fours and a six.

For Balochistan, Khurram Shehzad claimed 2-35 while young all-rounder Amad Butt got 1-42. Balochistan trail fifth with 34 points. Northern are at the bottom of the table with 32 points.