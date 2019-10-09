tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Education is a basic need for a nation to develop. Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children. According to a Unicef report, 22.8 million children aged between 5 and 16 years of age are out of school.
Sadly, they think that education is only for the rich. I request the government of Pakistan to take notice of this and assure quality education for every child.
Abrar Moosa
Karachi
Education is a basic need for a nation to develop. Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children. According to a Unicef report, 22.8 million children aged between 5 and 16 years of age are out of school.
Sadly, they think that education is only for the rich. I request the government of Pakistan to take notice of this and assure quality education for every child.
Abrar Moosa
Karachi