Five die, six hurt in road accidents

Five people died while six others were wounded in road accidents in different parts of the city on Tuesday. Two people were killed in a crash involving a truck and a water tanker near Mai Gari on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Manghopir police station.

Responding to information, rescuers from different welfare organisations reached the scene and transported the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of them was identified as 40-year-old Yasin, son of Maqbool, while the other victim was yet to be identified.

According to SHO Gul Awan, the drivers of both the vehicles managed to escape following the accident. He said that the police had found a liquor bottle from the front seat of the truck, and it seemed that the truck driver was apparently intoxicated. The officer said that people killed in the accident had taken a lift from the water tanker driver.

In another accident, 26-year-old Ikhlaq, son of Khalid, died in a road accident on Hub River Road in the Manghopir police remits. The police said that the victim received serious injuries and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The accident took place when Ikhlaq, a resident of Afridi Colony in Manghopir, was crossing the road and a vehicle hit and injured him.

Moreover, Shah Hussain, 27, son of Fazal Khan, died when an vehicle hit near Mawach Goth within the jurisdiction of the Baldia Town police station. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

A 40-year-old man, Khalil Ahmed, died in a road accident near Saba Cinema in the New Karachi area. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where the family took it away without any medico-legal formalities.

Six passengers were wounded in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on the Northern Bypass in the Manghopir police remits. The injured persons, Aslam, Rafiq, Iqbal, Raees, Adeeb and Hassan, were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.