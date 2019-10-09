Man shot dead for resisting robbery bid in Shah Latif

A man was shot dead over putting up resistance to a robbery bid in Shah Latif Town on Tuesday. The police said the man suffered a bullet injury when robbers shot him in Kohi Goth. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as Wazir, 30, son of Chan Gul, who used to work at a hotel in the area. The incident took place when he was returning home from the hotel. He hailed from Khairpur. The police said the victim’s mobile phone and cash were missing.

Body found in bushes

The unidentified body of a man was found in the Teen Hatti area on Tuesday. According to police, the body was found in bushes along the Lyari River within the jurisdiction of the Super Market police station. Police and rescuers reached the scene and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy, and later moved to a morgue for identification.

According to SHO Liaquat Hayat, unidentified persons hit his head with a sharp- edged material and killed him, adding that the police were trying to ascertain the identity of the victim with the help of the biometric system.