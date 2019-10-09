close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 9, 2019

JS Bank partners with Infobip

Business

 
October 9, 2019

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing banks and a trendsetter in digital innovation has partnered with Infobip, a global leader in Omni channel engagement and WhatsApp Business solution provider to introduce the first-ever self service banking channel on WhatsApp in Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

At the launch, the channel will allow customers to explore bank’s products and services, locate JS Bank branches, ATMs and JCash agents and lodge complaints, it added.

This service is completely free to use with no registration process. To initiate a conversation, users simply need to send a message on +923487003000.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business