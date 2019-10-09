JS Bank partners with Infobip

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing banks and a trendsetter in digital innovation has partnered with Infobip, a global leader in Omni channel engagement and WhatsApp Business solution provider to introduce the first-ever self service banking channel on WhatsApp in Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

At the launch, the channel will allow customers to explore bank’s products and services, locate JS Bank branches, ATMs and JCash agents and lodge complaints, it added.

This service is completely free to use with no registration process. To initiate a conversation, users simply need to send a message on +923487003000.