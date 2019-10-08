Anti-breast cancer drive

Islamabad: The Hashoo Group has joined the Cancer Hospital’s Pink Butterfly campaign involving both employees and thousands of guests during the entire October.

This is the third year when the awareness campaign educating on early detection of cancer for saving lives has been taken up by the Hashoo Group.

A representative of the Hashoo Group said increasing engagement and interaction was witnessed this year compared to previous years, showing such campaigns were breaking the cultural taboo, which was one of the leading factors of the high mortality rate. He said calling attention to the alarming rate of breast cancer in Pakistan was on top of Hashoo Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility campaigns.

The Hashoo Group representative said guests were provided with brochures and pamphlets with information on early detection of breast cancer, while making use of the laundry service, the information material was returned with every piece of women's clothing.

He said the hotel facades were also lit up in pink, and a Pink Hi-Tea was another way the information was shared. “Following the awareness session in Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi, similar sessions will be held in the Pearl-Continental Hotels in Peshawar, Karachi, and Lahore during October,” he said.