Nepal parliament speaker arrested over rape allegations

KATHMANDU: Police have arrested the former speaker of Nepal´s parliament after a female employee in the assembly accused him of rape.A police van arrived at Krishna Bahadur Mahara´s residence late Sunday and took him into custody after the district court ordered his arrest. “He was taken into custody yesterday to investigate the case,” Shyam Lal Gyawali, Kathmandu police spokesman told AFP.

Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party and former Maoist rebel, denied the allegation but stepped down as speaker last week after the woman gave details of the assault to media.

The communist government had faced mounting pressure over the case. In a video interview published by the hamrakura.com news website on Monday, the woman said Mahara was drunk when he arrived at her home on September 29. He persuaded her to drink alcohol before assaulting her.

“I had not thought it would come to this. He forced himself (on me)... he left after I said I will call the police,” she said in the interview. The woman showed apparent bruises on her arms, hands and feet. Police said they went to her home the same night, but she did not file a case straight away.