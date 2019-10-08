‘South Punjab has great sports talent’

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inspected sports facilities and venues in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan divisions on Monday. DSO Ghulam Murtaza gave thorough briefing to Adnan Arshad about different sports facilities.

Aulakh examined sports gymnasium, E-Library, under-construction hockey stadium and newly-constructed cricket stadium during his DG Khan visit. Adnan Arshad Aulakh was told that astro-turf will be laid in under-construction hockey stadium besides installing of floodlights and boundary wall.

Aulakh also visited sports hostel and Shaheen Football Club in City Park and also had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed and discussed various sports schemes of the region. Talking on this occasion, Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab is giving equal importance to all parts of Punjab province including south Punjab. “South Punjab has been enriched with great sports talent and Sports Board Punjab is making effective efforts to hone this valuable potential. Sports Board Punjab is giving special emphasis to sports development schemes particularly in south Punjab,” he added.

After DG Khan, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh went to Multan and inspected gymnasium, cricket ground and E-Library there. DSO Rana Nadeem Anjum briefed him in detail about the sports facilities of Multan division. Aulakh also chaired a meeting of district and tehsil sports officers of Multan Division. DSOs and TSOs briefed DG Sports Punjab about various sports venues and facilities of their respective areas.