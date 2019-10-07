‘FC to organise national squash event’

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion Jansher Khan, who keeps on hunting and exploring fresh avenues for budding squash players, met Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Moazzam Jah Ansari at Frontier Constabulary Headquarters Peshawar who assured him of not only reviving FC team but launching the national event in coming future.

Talking to ‘The News’ after the meeting, Jansher said the FC Commandant very graciously agreed to revive department team and also assured of taking more steps for the promotion of squash.

“I am pleased to share with you that FC Commandant Moazzam Jah Ansari has promised to reestablish FC squash team. The department was contributing a lot for the development of game during the days when I was playing at junior level.

“I also represented FC in some of the national tournaments when I started my professional career. However, 10 years the department disbanded the team. Moazzam Jah Ansari during the meeting promised me to reestablish the team and to restart supporting youth activities in the game.

“At the same time the department is also planning to introduce a national event. The new event that is to be launched soon would help generate interest of the game amongst youth,” Jansher said.

A few months back the Frontier Constabulary also agreed with the former champion to launch the national event.

“It is very encouraging news for the promotion of squash. The two events would greatly help improve the game’s standard.”

Moazzam Jah Ansari appreciated Jansher Khan’s role in maintaining Pakistan supremacy in squash world during his playing days. “Jansher was the last world beaters Pakistan has produced. Even after his retirement Jansher is working for the promotion of squash in the country in general and in province in particular.”

“The interest you have shown in promotion of squash would definitely inject fresh interest amongst youth in the province,” Jansher during his meeting told Moazzam Jah Ansari.