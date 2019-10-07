Couple killed for honour in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A couple was gunned down allegedly in the name of honour in the limits of Chamkani Police Station on Sunday. An official said that police were informed
by the villagers that a young man and a woman had been killed by unidentified people inside a house in the Jhagra village. The official said the victim was identified as Jawad who had married the woman a few months back against the will of the families. Police said a case was registered and investigation launched.
PESHAWAR: A couple was gunned down allegedly in the name of honour in the limits of Chamkani Police Station on Sunday. An official said that police were informed
by the villagers that a young man and a woman had been killed by unidentified people inside a house in the Jhagra village. The official said the victim was identified as Jawad who had married the woman a few months back against the will of the families. Police said a case was registered and investigation launched.