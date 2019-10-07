JUI-F leader says workers being mobilised for march

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Mansehra chapter has finalised its strategy to take a record number of party workers to “Azadi March” slated for October 27 in Islamabad.

“We are mobilising the party workers to take part in Azadi March. We would put up resistance if the government attempted to sabotage our peaceful protest,” JUI-F leader Maulana Qazi Habibur Rehman told a gathering in Malilpur area on Sunday. The gathering was held in connection with preparations for the march. Other JUI-F leaders were present there as well. Maulana Habib said that a multi-pronged strategy had been chalked out in case the government launched a crackdown against our party workers. He said that his party was likely to take over 100,000 people to Azadi march from Mansehra. “We are ready to face whatever the situation is created by the government,” he said. Other speakers said the JUI-F alone would take a record number of people to Islamabad for the Azadi March.

They said Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to bring down this government to pave the way for the holding fresh election in the country.