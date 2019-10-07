Employment opportunities for women underlined

PESHAWAR: The Career Development Centre (CDC) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar conducted an outreach session jointly organised by MOL Pakistan.

The session was solely arranged for women graduates. It was about employment and internship opportunities offered by MOL Pakistan under its Female Engineers MOL Programme.

This outreach session was attended by girl students from different departments who asked various questions about employment opportunities and prospects of their professional growth from the management of MOL Pakistan. Abdullah Afridi, HR Manager, and Sara Mujahid Geologist MOL-Pakistan, also briefed the audience about the procedure of applying to the FEMP Programme. Vice-Chancellor UET Peshawar Dr Iftikhar Hussain addressed the audience as chief guest and shared the UET Peshawar’s policy for engaging aspiring students and providing equal opportunities to women. Dr Faridullah, Director CDC, also highlighted the role of the Career Development Center in promoting University Liaison with Industry.