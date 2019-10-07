Fake degradable bags throng twin cities

Islamabad :After the federal capital imposed complete ban on single use plastic bags in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) polythene bags dubbed with a stamp of degradable thronged the markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

These plastic bags were the same polythene sacks which were being banned in the federal capital after August 14; however, this time these bags had a distinct stamp which was confusing the masses. Ministry of Climate Change Senior Official told this agency that these bags were spurious and non-degradable plastic bags where the ministry would take up this issue with district administration of Rawalpindi. He said that no such move would be allowed to spoil the environment and obliterate the law imposed in ICT.