close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 7, 2019

Fake degradable bags throng twin cities

Islamabad

A
APP
October 7, 2019

Islamabad :After the federal capital imposed complete ban on single use plastic bags in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) polythene bags dubbed with a stamp of degradable thronged the markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

These plastic bags were the same polythene sacks which were being banned in the federal capital after August 14; however, this time these bags had a distinct stamp which was confusing the masses. Ministry of Climate Change Senior Official told this agency that these bags were spurious and non-degradable plastic bags where the ministry would take up this issue with district administration of Rawalpindi. He said that no such move would be allowed to spoil the environment and obliterate the law imposed in ICT.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad