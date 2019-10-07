Protest against Shahdara Town police

LAHORE: The relatives and friends of a man who was allegedly implicated in a fake case for pursuing a murder case of his bother staged a protest demonstration against Shahdara Town police. The protesters chanted slogans against the Lahore and the Punjab police and demanded immediate justice for the victim, Ali Hassan, who was pursuing the murder case of his brother. Police sent to jail. The protesters dispersed after police assured them of justice.