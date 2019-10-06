Efforts for community policing accelerated

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to ensure friendly police ecology in the city and meetings with notables of the various areas are being held to ensure efficient policing through public cooperation.

As sequel of these efforts, the Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) Farooq Amjad Butar appointed as head of Kohsar police station conducted meetings with notables of area, members of vigilance as well as security committees and assured to resolve public problems on immediate basis to people's satisfaction.

As envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appointed four ASPs in as many divisions of Islamabad with a purpose to instantly resolve public issues and provide speedy justice to them.

After these appointments, all ASPs including ASP Farooq Amajd Butar has accelerated interactions with citizens to ensure community policing. ASPs Farooq Ahmed Bijarnai and Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk also held meetings with citizens last day for the same purpose.

In these meetings with members of conciliatory committees and notables in their respective areas including Bhara Kau, Bani Gala, Kohsar, they assured full cooperation of police with them to maintain peace and tranquility.

ASP Farooq Amjad Butar said that it was our on priority to respect citizens and ensure decent attitude of policemen with them.