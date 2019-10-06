Arshad fails to qualify for Doha javelin throw finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Saturday set a new national record but the effort was not enough to help him qualify for the finals of the javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Arshad, whose previous best was 80.75 metre, on Saturday recorded a throw of 81.52 metre to finish ninth in his group and 16th overall among the 32 competitors of the world. As many as 12 athletes qualified for the finals which will be held on Sunday (today). As per statistics the Mian Channu-born 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist recorded 81.52m in his first attempt, made a 75.48m effort in his second attempt before a missed third attempt.

“At least Arshad set a new national record,” Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi told The News from Doha. “I am happy that Arshad left behind the Indians and it means that he will be number one in the South Asian Games,” said Sahi, also a former international athlete. About his Olympics qualifying chances Sahi said Arshad still has a chance. “We will make our best effort to field him in future events where he will try for earning an Olympic seat,” Sahi said.

However he was quick to add that he was trying to manage a German coach for Arshad or sending him to Germany to undergo quality training. “I have talked to German athletics governing body’s president and has requested him to send his number two or number three coach or help us sending Arshad to Germany. You know Germany is number one and two and if we are able to finalise some commitment with them for Arshad then hopefully it will help our athlete,” Sahi said.

“German coach also saw Arshad’s effort which was a good one and it is an encouraging sign for Pakistan that we have an athlete who is progressing with the passage of time,” Sahi said.