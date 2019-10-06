Rangers arrest seven suspects in raids

The paramilitary force claimed to have arrested seven suspects during raids in the city on Saturday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, paramilitary troops conducted a raid in the Liaquatabad area and arrested a suspect, who has been identified as Anshal.

The spokesperson claimed that the suspect was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and involved in anti-state activities on social media.

Separately, Rangers troops arrested three more suspects during a series of raids in Liaquatabad, Chakiwara and Jackson areas. The suspects were identified as Omair alias Jinnati, Salam and Abdul Ghaffar alias Tony, who were accused of being involved in street crimes and robberies.

The spokesperson said that two men identified as Munawar and Adnan were arrested during a raid conducted in the Al-Falah area on charges of their involvement in THE sale and purchase of illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, another suspect identified as Majid Ali alias Wajid Ali was caught during a raid conducted in the Docks area. The suspect was involved in drug peddling.

Earlier this week, the paramilitary force in a joint operation with the district police had arrested eight members of a gang of dacoits involved in robberies by impersonating as Rangers and police officials.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that acting on information that a gang is operating in District Malir to defraud and rob citizens by impersonating as law enforcers, paramilitary soldiers expanded their intelligence network and took assistance from the local police.

They planned a raid and conducted an operation in a locality in District Malir and after facing resistance apprehended eight members of the gang.