close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 5, 2019

LHC wants steps to protect underground water

National

 
October 5, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Kareem has ordered the authorities to take measures to protect the underground water.

The court ordered to take such measures all over Punjab and launch a media campaign in this regard. The court said the underground water is an asset and all resources should be utilised to protect water. WASA counsel Irfan Akram submitted a detailed report and said all resources have been utilised to stop unwarranted use of water in Lahore. He said water utilisation is being monitored and he will submit further reports on the next hearing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan