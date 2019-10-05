Mountains in Upper Dir receive snowfall

DIR: The mountains in Dir Upper district received first snowfall of the winter season, turning the weather chilly.

The Lowari top, Doobando, Thal, Kumrat, and other mountainous areas received snowfall.

Many parts of the district also received torrential rains and heavy hailstorm on Thursday, which destroyed standing crops and fruit orchards.

Also, torrential rains and heavy hailstorm hit various areas including Sadiq Banda, Panakot, Dir, and Usheri Darra caused damage to fruit orchards and crops.

The flood also resulted in blockade of link roads as nullahs in Dir city and its adjacent areas overflowed. A house was also partially damaged when stones a nearby mountain fell down on it.

Imran Saeed, a resident of Dir, said that they visited the Doobando and witnessed a light snowfall on mountains. He said that they became very excited to watch snowfall unexpectedly in October. His friend, Samiullah, said that many other people also went to Doobando when they were informed about snowfall on the mountains.

Locals have also started wearing warm garments including sweaters and blankets to keep themselves warm. People are now trying to get firewood as it is not available at several known sale points.

The Met office said that Upper Dir said Dir city received 43mm rain, and predicted more rains in the district till next Sunday.